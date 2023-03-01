Car flips in wreck on Lawrence Road

Email City Guide
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A crash involving at least three vehicles was reported Wednesday on Lawrence Road near Walmart.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. and left one vehicle on its side. Wichita Falls Police Department officials said one vehicle was leaving the Walmart parking lot while the other vehicle was traveling northbound on Lawrence Road when the crash occurred.

Police said two people were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. The third vehicle involved was the parked Firehouse Subs catering van.

The crash remains under investigation.

