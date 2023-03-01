Commissioners Court faces voting fraud accusations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court is facing accusations regarding the November 2020 election and the Wichita Falls ISD bond.

The questions began after a conversation got heated during the sessions’ public comment on Feb. 27.

Commissioner Mickey Fincannon was quoted saying something that was believed was said by him during a private conversation. Fincannon corrected the individual on what he said to clarify the quote.

The public comment continued to discuss how an investigation needs to be done regarding the Wichita Falls ISD bond, which is worth almost 300 million dollars, to build the two new high schools.

“They just want to make sure the number of votes matches the number of voters, both with mail-in ballots and election day voters. A lot of what the request they are making and the work we are doing is just trying to match up that data for them to be able to answer that question,” Judge Jim Johnson said.

Judge Johnson said they have been responding to open records requests and are doing their own research to try and match the data to what is being questioned

He adds that they take concerns like this seriously because they want the public to trust them and their voting system.

