Early voting to legalize recreational marijuana starts Thursday
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Early voting for the State Question Special Election that would determine the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma begins tomorrow.
All eligible voters can receive and cast a ballot at their courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
On Tuesday, March 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your regular polling place.
