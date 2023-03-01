Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Early voting to legalize recreational marijuana starts Thursday

All eligible voters can receive and cast a ballot at their courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on...
All eligible voters can receive and cast a ballot at their courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.(NBC15)
By Cade Taylor and Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Early voting for the State Question Special Election that would determine the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma begins tomorrow.

All eligible voters can receive and cast a ballot at their courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

On Tuesday, March 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your regular polling place.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 11 a.m.
Car flips in wreck on Lawrence Road
Shaylyn Robinson was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 28, 2023.
Wichita Co. detention officer arrested
James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for third day
Niki Batman Gomez was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 28, 2023.
Wichita Falls woman charged with injury to a child
James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fourth day

Latest News

The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
HB 1133 would have redefined carbon, so that it was not a "common carrier", making the carbon...
Two bills aimed at protecting landowners from over-intrusion by carbon pipeline builders died today in a senate committee
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
A pair of Republican House lawmakers have proposed bills that would expand school choice and...
SD Republican lawmakers want to expand school choice