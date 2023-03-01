Early voting to legalize recreational marijuana starts Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Early voting for the State Question Special Election that would determine the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma begins tomorrow.

All eligible voters can receive and cast a ballot at their courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

On Tuesday, March 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your regular polling place.

