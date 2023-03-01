James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for third day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Testimonies continued for the third day on Wednesday for the trial of the man accused of murdering 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018.

Judge Everett Young is presiding over James Staley III’s case at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. News Channel 6′s Alyssa Osterdock and Joseph Saint will be covering the trial to bring you the latest developments.

THIRD DAY OF TESTIMONIES

Chad Nelson, the former lead detective in Wilder’s case, continued his testimony Wednesday morning. Staley’s lawyers so far are cross examining Nelson by going over every detail of the police report.

The defense presented the bag containing the items collected from the crib, continuing to suggest that the items could have transferred DNA to one another.

While the prosecution questioned Nelson, he testified that during his interview with Amber McDaniel, she said “I wish he would have killed me and not my baby.”

It was noted that when Staley’s phone was seized by law enforcement, he refused to provide the passcode. Nelson said he could not report one cooperative action by Staley, up until his arrest in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

Jury selection ran for three days starting on Feb. 22, 2023, with 100 potential jurors dwindled down to seven men and seven women who will serve as 12 jurors and two alternates. Staley’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks, according to Judge Young.

The defense and prosecution teams made their opening statements on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, which were followed by testimonies from five people.

Staley has pleaded not guilty to the crime. In August of 2022, Staley’s change of venue request was approved and his trial was moved from Wichita County to Tarrant County.

Staley’s attorneys had said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern.

