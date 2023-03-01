A local home school co-op talks about homeschooling

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to the U.S. Census Bureau, at the height of the pandemic in 2020, the number of families in Texas choosing to homeschool their children tripled. It went from 4.5% to 12.3 %.

Like most traditional education systems, some homeschooling programs give students the opportunity to learn alongside other students.

This is what most call a homeschool co-op group.

A co-op is a group of families that come together for one day out of the week to share curriculum and lesson plans and take some classes together.

“Freedom, freedom is the main reason I have chosen to homeschool my son because we get to facilitate his learning and growth based on him and him alone.” Vicki Schweiss, Vice Principal of Texoma Christian Public School Co-op said.

The Texas Home School Coalition estimates that more than 750,000 students in the state are being homeschooled.

There could be some advantages for both students and parents when it comes to homeschooling.

“We do not have to take any standardized testing for the state of Texas. Which is a big bonus for both the parents and the children.” Schweiss added.

One student who participates in homeschooling said she likes homeschooling.

“Public school you have to get up really early and you stay there all day and you do homework at home, and when you homeschooling you can really just do whatever kind of work you want at whatever aspect of time you want. You can do any, you don’t have to do every subject every day. You know, you can do math one day, as long as you are staying on time and on schedule. You can get it all done all year. It’s very loose and fluid.” Emma Berrier said.

For parents that are considering homeschooling their children, and want more information, just search for Texas Home School Coalition on any search engine.

