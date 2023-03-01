SCOTUS questions legality of President Biden’s student loan plan

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Six states are attempting to take legal action against President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, claiming the bill will cause financial damages. Those states are Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and South Carolina.

This Supreme Court meeting is only to decide whether states have the right to attempt to block this bill, and that right is based on each state’s ability to provide standing and show that the bill would negatively impact the states.

“One level of the court said there are six states that are suing to block this plan,” said MSU Texas Political Science Professor, Dr. Steve Garrison. “The lower court said they didn’t have the standing, and then a more conservative controlled appellate court said yes they do, and they’re going to pause this and let the Supreme Court decide.”

Local college students are divided on the issue some are against the plan because of it’s long term affects.

“Debt relief is something that President Trump paused payments during the COVID pandemic, and then Biden is trying to take it a step further by doing this debt forgiveness. To a certain extent there has been a bit of bipartisanship, both parties during a time of crisis have used this as a way to help people that are in trouble,” MSU Texas student Jacob Mielke said.

Others view the plan as an opportunity for the less fortunate.

“It would make college more accessible to people who are in lower income families, and a lot of them see college as something that’s really unattainable right now, but having student loan debt forgiveness come through can be something that makes college another option on the table for them,” MSU Texas student Ben Hill said.

While Texas has not filed a suit, a federal judge in North Texas ruled last Nov. that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is “unlawful.” U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman said the loan forgiveness plan was unlawful because Biden failed to follow federal procedures to allow for public comment before the policy’s announcement.

“We all know that student loans are kind of one of the more problematic types of debt we have in our society and increasingly people have to borrow money to go to school through rising cost of education, it’s also one of the few types of debt that you can’t declare bankruptcy and get out from under,” Dr. Garrison said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.