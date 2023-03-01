Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Storm chances increase Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 75° with overcast skies. Starting around 9 AM we will have shower chances starting in our southern counties. These rain chances will increase some throughout the day. However, the best chance for showers will remain in our southern and eastern counties. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 46° with mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 80° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms starting at 11 AM and lasting into the night hours. Some of these could be on the strong to severe side of things. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. However, an isolated spinup cannot be ruled out of the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Jury hears testimonies for second day
Shaylyn Robinson was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 28, 2023.
Wichita Co. detention officer arrested
An air evac helicopter was called to the scene.
1 injured in wreck on U.S. 287 in Clay County
The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
James Staley murder trial: Testimony phase begins
WFFD responds to Jaqueline Road fire

Latest News

Thursday's Storm System Brings Rain Chances
Thursday Storm System
Thursday's Storm System Brings Rain Chances
Thursday's Storm System Brings Rain Chances
weather
Storm chances increase Thursday
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storm chances return Wednesday morning