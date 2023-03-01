Storm chances increase Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 75° with overcast skies. Starting around 9 AM we will have shower chances starting in our southern counties. These rain chances will increase some throughout the day. However, the best chance for showers will remain in our southern and eastern counties. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 46° with mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 80° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms starting at 11 AM and lasting into the night hours. Some of these could be on the strong to severe side of things. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. However, an isolated spinup cannot be ruled out of the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.