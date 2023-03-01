TTU System announces presidential search committee for MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Tech University System announced a search committee on Wednesday that will help in the search for the next Midwestern State University president.

“Midwestern State University is experiencing an exciting time in its history of providing the North Texas region an unrivaled educational experience,” TTU System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. said. “MSU Texas has positive momentum as the leading liberal arts institution in our great state and with more than 100 years of dedication to developing our leaders of tomorrow. This great university has brought significant value to the Texas Tech University System in a short period of time, and we look forward to showcasing all the wonderful things happening in the Mustangs family as we find the university’s next president.”

The 11-member committee is led by Ginger Kerrick Davis, vice chairwoman and current member of the TTU System Board of Regents. The committee consists of representation from multiple MSU Texas and TTU System constituencies, including regents, former regents, faculty, students, deans, staff, donors, alumni and community members.

An executive higher education search firm will also be used to assist in the process and ensure a highly qualified candidate pool.

“On behalf of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents, I am honored and privileged to lead this committee as we accept this critically important charge of working collaboratively to recruit and identify candidates to be the next great leader of Midwestern State University,” Kerrick Davis said. “This effort will be driven by members of the MSU Texas community. Through this committee, the stakeholders of this well-respected and distinguished institution will guide our work, which is to find a leader who will position MSU Texas for greatness for generations to come.”

A national search will be done in pursuit of a new MSU Texas president. The committee will help identify potential candidates, assist with initial screenings and ensure their respective constituency groups are kept updated on the progress of the search. Their first meeting will be held later this week. The committee includes the following:

Ginger Kerrick Davis – Vice Chairwoman and Member, TTU System Board of Regents; Chief Strategy Officer, Barrios Technology, Ltd.; Texas Tech University College of Arts & Sciences undergraduate and graduate alumna; Houston

Glenn Barham – MSU Texas alumnus; Chairman, MSU Texas Comprehensive Campaign Committee; President, Sheppard Military Affairs Committee; Former Mayor, City of Wichita Falls; Former Wichita Falls Police Officer; Wichita Falls

Tony Fidelie – Former Regent, MSU Texas; Partner, Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins and Mott, LLP; Texas Tech University School of Law and Rawls College of Business alumnus; MSU Texas alumnus; Wichita Falls

Pat Gordon – Member of the TTU System Board of Regents; President, Partner and Attorney of Practice, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.; Texas Tech University School of Law and Rawls College of Business alumnus; El Paso

Michael Mills, Ed.D. – Chair, Staff Senate, MSU Texas; Interim Vice President for Enrollment Management and Director of Global Education; MSU Texas alumnus; Wichita Falls

Dailey Fuller – Chief of Staff, Office of the Chancellor, Texas Tech University System; Texas Tech University alumnus; Lubbock

Karen Moriarty, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC – Chair, Faculty Senate, MSU Texas; Associate Professor, Wilson School of Nursing, MSU Texas; Wichita Falls

Oku Okeke – Former Regent, MSU Texas; Customer Service/Quality Manager, Pratt & Whitney Canada; MSU Texas alumnus; Wichita Falls

Gabriella Pettijohn – President, Student Government Association, MSU Texas; Student, MSU Texas, Wichita Falls

Shelley Sweatt, Ed.D. – Former Regent, MSU Texas; President and CEO, The Priddy Foundation; Texas Tech University alumna; Wichita Falls

Sam Watson, Ph.D. – Dean and Professor, Prothro-Yeager College of Humanities and Social Sciences, MSU Texas; Wichita Falls

Keith Lamb, Ph.D., vice president for enrollment management and student affairs and chief strategy officer, was appointed interim president of MSU Texas in January 2023. His appointment follows JuliAnn Mazachek’s departure from MSU Texas to become the next president of Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

