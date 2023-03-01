Email City Guide
Wichita Co. detention officer arrested

Shaylyn Robinson was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 28, 2023.
Shaylyn Robinson was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 28, 2023.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County detention officer was arrested on Tuesday for two charges.

Shaylyn Robinson was charged with official oppression and violation of civil rights of a person in custody. The charges are dated for Feb. 12, 2023.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke Shaylyn was fired, and the charges come after Robinson allegedly had a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Robinson remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $75,000.

The sheriff’s office will release more details at a press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

