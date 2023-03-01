Wichita Co. detention officer arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County detention officer was arrested on Tuesday for two charges.

Shaylyn Robinson was charged with official oppression and violation of civil rights of a person in custody. The charges are dated for Feb. 12, 2023.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke Shaylyn was fired, and the charges come after Robinson allegedly had a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Robinson remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $75,000.

The sheriff’s office will release more details at a press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

