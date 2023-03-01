Wichita Falls woman charged with injury to a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A woman is behind bars for allegedly abusing an 8-year-old child in her care.

The investigation began on Feb. 27, 2023, when Child Protective Services was called to a Wichita Falls ISD school about a child with a head injury. The child stated the injuries were from Niki Gomez. In an interview with investigators, the child reportedly said Gomez grabbed her by the hair and pulled her, causing her to fall to the ground.

The child was reportedly in the care of Gomez. A CPS investigator contacted her in regards to the physical injuries on the back of the child’s head. Gomez told police the victim fell to the ground and she tried to grab her by the collar. She initially denied grabbing the child’s hair, but then admitted to it and stated, “well I meant to grab the collar of her shirt.”

Her statement did not match video evidence of the incident, according to court documents.

Gomez remains jailed in Wichita County on a bond of $50,000.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.