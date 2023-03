SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Holliday girls basketball team is heading to the state championship game!

Final score:

Columbus 40 , Holliday 59

This is the first state title game appearance in program history.

Holliday will face Fairfield in the 3A girls basketball state championship game Saturday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.