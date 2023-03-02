Holliday girls basketball heads to state tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Holliday girls basketball team is making its first final four appearance in program history.

“We dance and sing like crazy,” said senior Salem Henry. “When we go out there we’re all connected.”

A connection that they’ve had since they were kids.

“From four years old to now everyone on this team has been my best friend,” said senior Katy Jo Piper. “Even though Jalynn moved in, we’ve been friends for a long time. On her first day, we had a team dinner to introduce her.”

“Once I got to meet these girls for the first time we all instantly clicked and you could just tell that this basketball team is going to be special,” said senior Jalynn Bristow.

With this strong connection, Holliday finds themselves fulfilling a life long dream of making it to the state tournament.

“It’s crazy to think that we’re here,” said Henry. “We’ve gone to state in softball. It just feels different.”

Getting to state was not easy. Bristow said a lot of work has been put in to get to this point including scrimmaging the Holliday boys team from time to time.

“With their length and their speed it’s different than the girls that we play,” said Bristow. “Getting a feel for what they do and working with us and going hard and also supporting us as well.”

That hard work is on display during the games.

“Kenna is a phenomenal player,” said head coach Derek Winn. “Campbell is a phenomenal post player. Addi Lindemann the softball stud who can come from the bench and add a lot.”

“We all work together so well,” said Piper. “Without everyone we would not be who we are.”

Now that they’ve made it to the state tournament, it’s all of nothing.

“It’s awesome to have everybody behind us cheering for us,” said Henry. “Everybody has shown great support.”

“It’s a lot of firsts for this team,” said Winn. “The whole community is around us and we’re feeling excited.”

