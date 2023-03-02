MSU Texas women’s basketball coach resigns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas women’s basketball coach Christopher Reay resigned on Thursday.

“MSU Athletics has been blessed to have Coach Chris Reay for all his contributions and for his role as a player and then a coach here at Midwestern State,” MSU Director of Athletics Kyle Williams said. “He gave tirelessly of himself to the women’s program and MSU Athletics. We wish he and his family all the best.”

Reay ended with a 35-48 record as a head coach after taking over from Noel Johnson late in the 2019-20 season. The team finished 6-22 overall this season and 4-18 in conference play.

A national search for MSU Texas’ next head women’s basketball coach will begin immediately.

