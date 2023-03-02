Email City Guide
Ranch, Farm & Hemp Expo to come to WF

Ranch, Farm & Hemp Expo
Ranch, Farm & Hemp Expo(KAUZ News Channel 6)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension is hosting the Ranch, Farm, and Hemp Expo on March 10 to 11 at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center.

The expo is an opportunity to show farmers and ranchers the latest in equipment, technology, and anything related to agriculture.

“Now part of what we do in terms of agrilife extension in connection with the ranch and farm expo is that we provide the continuing education hours that a lot of our farmers and ranchers need because of their texas pesticide applicant license,” Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent David Graf said.

Admission to the expo is free, however, there is a $15 fee for those that would like continuing education.

Those interested in more information can call the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Wichita County at (940) 716-8610.

