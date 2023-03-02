STEAM Spring Break Camp to be hosted by River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - STEAM Spring Break Camp will be held at River Bend Nature Center from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17.

The camp is for children aged 4-11 and will combine components of science, technology, engineering, art, and math in meaningful and engaging ways. Innovation and creativity will be at the heart of every activity.

Registration will be first-come-first-served and will cost $80 for non-members and $70 for RBNC members. The registration form can be found on the River Bend Nature Center website.

