Storms will develop Thursday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 67° with overcast skies. We will have a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms starting at 1 PM and lasting into the night hours. Some of these could be strong to severe in strength. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Thursday night, we will have a low of 38° with rain. Friday, we will have a high of only 63° with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 41° with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 68° with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 48° with clear skies.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.