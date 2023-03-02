Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Storms will develop Thursday afternoon

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 67° with overcast skies. We will have a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms starting at 1 PM and lasting into the night hours. Some of these could be strong to severe in strength. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Thursday night, we will have a low of 38° with rain. Friday, we will have a high of only 63° with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 41° with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 68° with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 48° with clear skies.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 11 a.m.
Car flips in wreck on Lawrence Road
Shaylyn Robinson was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 28, 2023.
Wichita Co. detention officer arrested
James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for third day
Niki Batman Gomez was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 28, 2023.
Wichita Falls woman charged with injury to a child
James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Jury hears testimonies for second day

Latest News

Rain Chances Return
Thursday Storm Chances
Rain Chances Return
Rain Chances Return
WEATHER
Storm will develop Thursday afternoon
Storm chances increase Thursday