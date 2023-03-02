Thursday Storm Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm system crosses the area with a round of showers and storms by afternoon. The best chances at seeing those are across the eastern half of Texoma. Hail and some gusty winds are the main threats with any storms. A more widespread area of showers and some thunder shows up tomorrow night and very early Friday. There air may be just cold enough to allow a few snowflakes to mix in with the rain. We’re back to good weather again starting on Friday and this weekend.

