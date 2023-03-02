Vernon College selected for grant program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College was selected to participate in Talent Strong Texas Pathways, a $16 million statewide economic grant.

The grant is administered by the Texas Success Center and is designed to increase the amount of Texans prepared for high-demand careers.

“I am extremely pleased that Vernon College will be included in the Talent Strong Texas Pathways initiative driven by the Texas Success Center and the Texas Association of Community Colleges. The past participation of the Vernon College team has provided proven improvements in our processes and practices to ensure student success,” Vernon College President Dr. Dusty R. Johnston said.

The plan for the grant is to increase employment opportunities for individuals and create a deeper talent pool for employers.

“Texas higher education has unique responsibilities and roles to play in what comes next, to expand opportunities for all Texans and ensure our economic competitiveness on a global scale,” Commissioner of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Harrison Keller said. “Now is the time to seize the vast, Texas-sized opportunities before us to achieve impact at scale and to dedicate ourselves to building a talent-strong Texas.”

The Texas Success Center, working with the state’s community colleges, is supporting the scaling of inclusive talent pathways directing students through collaboratively designed programs beginning with short-term credentials and early workplace learning.

“We are excited to work with Vernon College as they continue to partner with local business and education leaders to provide valuable workforce and education opportunities.”Vice President of the Texas Success Center Dr. Cynthia Ferrell said.

More information regarding Talent Strong Texas Pathways can be found here.

