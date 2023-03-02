Email City Guide
Volunteers deliver meals at Community Champions Day

(Kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Volunteers spent Wednesday morning delivering food during the Meals on Wheels Community Champions Day.

Our very own Chantale Belefanti and Blake Hill were two of the many volunteers who spent the day delivering meals to those in need.

Each route made a stop at eight houses, spanning an average of about 45 minutes.

“But when you get involved with this as you all know cause you have done this so many times you think you know I’m going to change a life and that’s true but the life you end up changing is probably going to be your own.” Meals on Wheels Board Member Time Short said.

The event was in celebration of the 21st Annual March for Meals, a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels.

