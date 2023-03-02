Email City Guide
WF Adult Literacy Council to host book fair

By Chantale Belefanti and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Adult Literacy Council will host its 23rd Annual Book Fair starting March 2.

The book fair isn’t just about buying books, it’s about strengthening the community through books and education

Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Adult Literacy Council Carla Arinder said one book can change someone’s life.

“The very fact that people are able to read at a higher level, changes their lives. There’s a statistic and a comment and a quote, a child’s probability for success is directly tied to the parents’ ability to read. So, we help people learn to read so that their families’ situation can become more sustainable and their children can become more successful,” Arinder said.

Arinder said cooking and children’s books sell the most during their book fair.

Thirty volunteers came out to give the Wichita Adult Literacy Council to prep and carry books and section them off under the proper location.

Isail Gonzales is with the Sheppard Air Force Base and said giving back is what they do.

“You help people no matter how big or small, we’re in the service our motto is can do. Anybody who needs help we just kinda come here and help them,” Gonzales said

Gonzales said the books are in great condition.

“There’s nothing wrong with the books. Basically, a lot of people can come here and learn a lot of stuff. There’s even a lot of sections for like the religious section for those people who cannot afford bibles and for kids who can get picture books. Where is there not to help out with? It’s just really fun,” Arinder said.

