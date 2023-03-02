WF Famers Market Association announces SNAP program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association will accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds starting March 18.

According to Texas Health and Human Services data, in January 2023, Wichita County had 18,201 individuals eligible for SNAP.

“The Farmers Market Association’s members continue to be focused on returning value-added services to enhance the customer experience for all who come to the Wichita Falls Farmers Market and enjoy time spent with us at 8th and Austin,” WFFMA President Scott Poenitzsch said. “This certification allows our vendors to also take WIC and Senior Food Vouchers from the Food Bank.”

SNAP customers will use their EBT card at the manager’s booth to get orange snap “scrip” to spend, just like dollars, on eligible food.

The WFFMA will also offer Double Up Food Bucks, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $30 per day of extra money to buy fruit and vegetables.

The Double Up Food Bucks program gives those customers additional green scrip, dollar-for-dollar, up to $30 per day, doubling their money to buy fruits and Vegetables.

SNAP-approved foods are those intended for human consumption, frozen foods or foods that are packaged and ready to go, and seeds and plants to grow foods for personal consumption. This includes bakery goods, raw pecans, and tomato plants, for example.

Vendors who cannot take SNAP are food trucks and those selling hot ready-to-eat meals or drinks in containers with straws for on-the-spot consumption.

Poenitzsch identified around 45 vendors at the market who sell SNAP-eligible products and nine farmers for DUFB scrip fruits and vegetables.

WFFMA said vendors will display signs to aid SNAP customers.

“I am excited to be a part of this program with the customers and vendors as it is beneficial for all! This will help many families who are in need to be able to have access to another local place to shop while getting supplemental foods in the process,” Poenitzsch said.

