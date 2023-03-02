Email City Guide
WFHS swim team breaks school records

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls High School swim team, the Coyote Swimmers, broke school records at their state swim meet in San Antonio.

Connor Higginbotham broke school records in both the 50 and 100 freestyle categories.

Nic Tant, Brandon Oechsner, Kai Yang, and Higginbotham placed 4th in the 200 freestyle relay and broke their own school record. The team also won silver in the 400 freestyle relays, beating the 56-year-old record by 2 seconds.

The swim team placed 4th in the boy’s division of 40 teams at the state meet.

