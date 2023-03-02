Email City Guide
Wichita Falls wins budget award

(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has been awarded the Government of Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

This is the City of Wichita Falls’ third time winning this budget award.

The award reflects the commitment of the governing body to meeting the principles of governmental budgeting.

In order to receive the award, the City of Wichita Falls had to satisfy guidelines for effective budget presentation. Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program.

