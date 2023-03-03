Email City Guide
BBB warns of lost pet scams

By Spencer R. Smith and Chantale Belefanti
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of local buy-and-sell group scams.

It’s where the scammers post online, pretending that they’ve lost a child or a pet.

Posts that scammers make on social media mention an injured or lost child, or pet which grabs a reader’s attention. The scammers ask people to share that post on their personal profiles. Once it gets to enough shares, scammers edit their original posts to something deceptive such as a survey link that guarantees a cash prize.

Monica Horton, president of the Better Business Bureau said if you see a post like this, do not hit share right away.

“It can install malware on your device that can sit in the background, waiting to steal your information and watching your activity,” Horton said. “They will come up with some very convincing scenarios when you click on those links to try and get you to give up information.”

If you are suspicious of a post, Horton suggested reporting it to the BBB.

Social media companies also have the option to report posts that you suspect of being spam or a scam.

The BBB said before you reshare a post, find similar posts online, and try to find out when the poster created their social media profile.

