Great Looking Weekend Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine despite a very weak front in the area. By Sunday, stronger south winds push temperatures near or above 80! The mild weather sticks around into Monday of next week, but a BIG weather pattern chance arrives on Tuesday with much cooler and wetter weather moving in. Highs from Tuesday and for the rest of the week will be in the 50s and 40s with off and on rain showers. The cooler weather may stick around into Spring Break week which is week after next.

