James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fifth day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Testimonies continued for the fifth day on Friday, March 3, 2023, for the trial of the man accused of murdering 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018.

Judge Everett Young is presiding over James Staley III’s case at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. News Channel 6′s Alyssa Osterdock and Joseph Saint will be covering the trial to bring you the latest developments.

FIFTH DAY OF TESTIMONIES

The jury heard the agonizing 911 call Amber McDaniel made the morning she found Wilder dead.

However, the main focus so far on Friday has been on cellphones that were seized by the Wichita Falls Police Department to help the investigation into Wilder’s death.

The jury heard from a former senior special agent with the secret service, a retired WFPD detective who worked in computer and cell phone forensics, and a man named Jason Hawks, who previously worked with the FBI regarding cellphone investigations.

In this case, Hawks analyzed cell tower data to get a pattern analysis of Staley’s cellphone.

He presented a cell map analysis that indicated Staley’s phone was at his house on Irving Place the night Wilder died, then traveled to his office on Southwest Parkway and Taft, and returned home to Irving Place, all between 2-3 a.m. the night Wilder is believed to have been killed.

The prosecution asked Hawks if that phone pattern could be consistent with someone who had committed a murder, left to go somewhere to calm down, and returned home. His answer: yes it could be.

The defense then asked if that pattern could be consistent with someone who just went to their office to file their taxes. They went back and forth about the question before Hawks finally answered, “yeah, I guess.”

There has been talk that Amber McDaniel could take the stand on Friday, but that has not yet been confirmed.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Jury selection ran for three days starting on Feb. 22, 2023, with 100 potential jurors dwindled down to seven men and seven women who will serve as 12 jurors and two alternates. Staley’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks, according to Judge Young.

The defense and prosecution teams made their opening statements on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, which were followed by testimonies from five people.

Staley has pleaded not guilty to the crime. In August of 2022, Staley’s change of venue request was approved and his trial was moved from Wichita County to Tarrant County.

Staley’s attorneys had said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern.

FULL COVERAGE

