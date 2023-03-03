Email City Guide
MSU Texas promotes health education

By Dakota Mize
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University held a community health fair Friday morning.

The goal was to promote health education through free screenings, including blood pressure readings, blood glucose checks and HIV and STD tests.

Nursing, respiratory therapy, radiology, athletic training, exercise physiology and dental hygiene students all participated.

”It’s important to just keep an eye on your health,” nursing student Anna Gramling said. “We’re all about definitive medicine and catching things before it becomes a problem and living a healthy lifestyle.”

The college offered some tips on how to reduce stress and provided plenty of educational material.

