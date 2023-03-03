Museum restores leather art projects

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Tales N Trails Museum in Nocona includes an exhibit on the leather industry and includes art pieces by Dell Motley.

Motley is the artist behind several leathered art pieces, and during her time as an artist, she finished a total of 4 religious pieces.

Motley was working on her fifth piece called Noah’s Ark before passing away in 1997. The unfinished Noah’s Ark piece is on display at the Tales N Trails Museum.

“A church tried to buy one of them and she said I can’t sell them they’re not mine they’re going to stay together and they’re going back to Nocona. So she knew that we were building a museum so we built a room just for them with reinforced walls,” Museum Executive Director Nell Ann McBroom said.

McBroom said they will need help with funds to restore such an intricate piece of art as well as preserve it.

“We’ve had a curator from Legacy Restorations in Oklahoma City who’s been here and were taking them apart and they’re mounted on wood so our goal is to get the wood off the back and have them mounted on aluminum which will be better for preserving the leather and also make them lighter weight to handle them easier,” said McBroom.

McBroom said the museum hopes to get Motley’s art more attention and recognition.

“A museum’s primary job is to preserve the artifacts that have been given to them. So these are just so unique that we hope when we get all four up that it’ll draw more attention to the leather industry that has been so important to Nocona,” McBroom said.

The Tales N Trails Museum is currently under construction. More information on their leather goods display can be found here.

