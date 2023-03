WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday near Plum Lake.

A passerby found the body and reported it to police. Investigators said it is unclear at this time if foul play is involved.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we work to learn more.

