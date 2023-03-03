Prosecutor charges teen with murder; accused in crash that killed 9-year-old
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A teenager in Missouri was charged with murder for a deadly high-speed crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in July 2022.
The Christian County prosecutor charged Zachary Fargo on Wednesday with second-degree murder, assault and resisting arrest resulting in death, KY3 reported.
The crash killed Alex Finley, a fourth-grade student at John Thomas School of Discovery.
Investigators said Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.
They said he failed to stop at a red light, causing him to slam into a van.
The driver and another passenger in the van suffered serious injuries.
