We have nice weather ahead of us for the weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of only 64° with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 43° with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 73° with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 47° with clear skies. Sunday looks to be the warmest day over the next 7-days. We will have a high of 80° with sunny skies and south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday night, we will have a low of 56° with mostly clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 78° with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 50° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday and will last through the day on Thursday.

