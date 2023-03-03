We have nice weather ahead of us for the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of only 64° with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 43° with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 73° with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 47° with clear skies. Sunday looks to be the warmest day over the next 7-days. We will have a high of 80° with sunny skies and south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday night, we will have a low of 56° with mostly clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 78° with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 50° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday and will last through the day on Thursday.

