WFMA hosts Dalquest Desert research lecture

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Museum of Art held a lecture over the Dalquest Desert research station.

The station is located near Big Bend National Park and is used by graduate students for research.

The lecture discussed what kind of research can be done at the station. After the lecture, the audience went to Hannah Meddaugh’s gallery to observe pictures of the station and the surrounding area.

“There’s really wonder everywhere even in your own backyard. A lot of times people feel they have to travel a hundred of thousand of miles to another country to see something amazing but right here in our own backyard in Texas, there are amazing places to see that are different from anything that you’ve seen before,” Meddaugh said.

Meddaugh said she hopes this exhibit inspires and encourages future scientists to explore.

The exhibit closes on March 18.

