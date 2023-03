WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst Knights of Columbus is hosting its annual sausage meal on March 5.

The meal will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saint Mary’s Parish Halls in Windthorst.

Admission is$ 15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

