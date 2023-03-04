Email City Guide
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide

Crimestoppers is asking for tips in their investigation.
(Source: MGN)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime Stoppers is looking for any information about a case that happened on May 22 in 2022.

Andrew Lopez was found dead inside his vehicle in the 1000 block of Covington street. The Wichita Falls Crimes Against Persons responded, and detectives executed a search warrant.

Police took people at the home to the station for interviews, but his death remains unsolved.

“It could be the first time we hear about it or the fiftieth time at least it confirms something we already have and just to be on the lookout listen around if there are people that are talking about it let us know any kind of details at this point please help,” WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

