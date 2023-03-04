Fatal crash on Henry S. Grace Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department Officers responded on Mar. 3 at approximately 10:49 p.m. to a single vehicle crash.

The vehicle reportedly struck a steel girder beam for the overpass, and was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

The driver, a 34-year-old female, was the only occupant of the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the driver has not been identified.

