Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fatal crash on Henry S. Grace Freeway

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Blake Hill
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department Officers responded on Mar. 3 at approximately 10:49 p.m. to a single vehicle crash.

The vehicle reportedly struck a steel girder beam for the overpass, and was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

The driver, a 34-year-old female, was the only occupant of the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the driver has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fifth day
A passerby found the body and reported it to police.
Police investigating after body found near Plum Lake
James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fourth day
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide

Latest News

WF Holds Kid's Fishing Rodeo
Wichita Falls holds annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo
Wichita Falls Fire Department
House fire on Lucile causes thousands in damages
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium