Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

House fire on Lucile causes thousands in damages

Wichita Falls Fire Department
Wichita Falls Fire Department(KAUZ)
By Blake Hill
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to Lucile Avenue for a structure fire around 11 a.m. on Mar. 4.

Firefighters reported smoke from the home on the 2000 block of Lucile Ave. and the fire was under control in approximately 15 minutes.

A single male was transferred to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damages to the home, and $1,000 to its contents.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fifth day
A passerby found the body and reported it to police.
Police investigating after body found near Plum Lake
James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fourth day
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide

Latest News

WF Holds Kid's Fishing Rodeo
Wichita Falls holds annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Henry S. Grace Freeway
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium