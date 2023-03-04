House fire on Lucile causes thousands in damages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to Lucile Avenue for a structure fire around 11 a.m. on Mar. 4.

Firefighters reported smoke from the home on the 2000 block of Lucile Ave. and the fire was under control in approximately 15 minutes.

A single male was transferred to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damages to the home, and $1,000 to its contents.

