Nice through Tuesday, rainy & cooler by midweek

Enjoy spring-like warmth to start the week, because cooler air returns by Wednesday.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The beautiful stretch of weather continues through the weekend into early next week. Make sure to soak up as much sun as you can, however. Rain and cooler temperatures return to Texoma by the middle of the week.

Stepping out this evening, you’ll want to bring a light jacket along with you. We’ll dip into the 50s after sunset then settle into the upper 40s by Sunday morning.

Enjoy another sun-filled day on your Sunday, but you’ll have to contend with the wind at times throughout the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s as south winds top 30 mph. We’ll enjoy the same 80-degree temperatures on Monday, but thankfully the winds will relax.

Tuesday, expect added clouds as the next system arrives. Due to the hazy sunshine, highs will be held back into the lower 70s. The daylight hours will remain dry, but a few spotty showers and stray storms will be possible later in the night.

With a cold front hovering in the region both Wednesday and Thursday, off and on showers and storms will dot the region. There will also be a pretty drastic range in temperatures from north to south. Areas to the north may be in the 40s while areas down south will settle in the 60s. It all depends on how far south the front plunges.

By Friday, the front will have moved on, allowing for the clouds to slowly part. We should manage the low to mid 60s that afternoon. Saturday may be slightly cooler in the upper 50s.

