Reports: ‘Rachael Ray’ show ending after 17 seasons

Rachael Ray is reportedly ending her daytime syndication talk show.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Rachael Ray says she is ending her daytime talk show after 17 seasons.

The celebrity chef’s syndicated show will be ending this spring, according to multiple reports.

Ray, 54, shared with People that her passions have evolved, and will be focusing on a new production company.

“I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television. However, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career,” Ray released in a reported statement.

Ray’s talk show debuted in 2006 and featured cooking demonstrations along with celebrity interviews around the set’s kitchen setting.

According to Variety, Ray was one of several TV personalities to get their start in TV after regular appearances on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Ray won the Daytime Emmy award for best talk show in 2008, 2009 and 2019.

On Friday, the 54-year-old shared her next move on social media regarding plans to launch the Free Food Studios Production Company.

“I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios,” Ray released in a reported statement.

Production on “The Rachael Ray Show” is reportedly expected to end by early May with episodes continuing to air through the end of the summer.

“Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together,” Ray released in a reported statement.

