TXDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TXDOT is launching a campaign called “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” to encourage Texans to not drive while impaired.

The goal is to get people to think twice about getting behind the wheel or in the car with someone who is drunk.

Sean Carter, a former MSU Texas student, has the same mission as TXDOT. Carter has been helping spread the same message by sharing his life-changing story of surviving a drunk driving crash.

“College life is filled with excitement, for most people. It’s the beginning of life completely independent from their parents, but they will be faced with some difficult choices,” Carter said.

For Carter, the choice of getting in the passenger seat with a drunk driver changed his life forever.

Five years later, Carter is sharing his story at high schools and other locations to potentially prevent this type of tragedy from happening to others.

Carter will be speaking at Holliday, Archer City, and Olney high schools next week.

If you’d like to learn more about his story it can be found here.

