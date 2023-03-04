WF Chamber of Commerce presents awards

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce announced awards at their celebration on Friday, March 3.

Members, leaders, and ambassadors who have shown immense support for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce were recognized.

Awards were given to the following:

Member of the Year: Lacey Morgan, CareTeam of Wichita Falls

Chamber Advocate: Anthony Louis, Pratt & Whitney Component Repairs

Emerging Circuit Leader: Tila Grant, YMCA of Wichita Falls

Circuit Mentor of the Year: Bob Payton Mentorship

New Member of the Year: Ruben Rodriguez, Ruben’s House of Classics

Small Business of the Year: Crossvine A Financial Planning Firm

Non-Profit of the Year: Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative

