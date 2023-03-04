Email City Guide
WF Chamber of Commerce presents awards

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce announced awards at their celebration on Friday, March 3.

Members, leaders, and ambassadors who have shown immense support for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce were recognized.

Awards were given to the following:

  • Member of the Year: Lacey Morgan, CareTeam of Wichita Falls
  • Chamber Advocate: Anthony Louis, Pratt & Whitney Component Repairs
  • Emerging Circuit Leader: Tila Grant, YMCA of Wichita Falls
  • Circuit Mentor of the Year: Bob Payton Mentorship
  • New Member of the Year: Ruben Rodriguez, Ruben’s House of Classics
  • Small Business of the Year: Crossvine A Financial Planning Firm
  • Non-Profit of the Year: Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative

