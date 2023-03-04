WFISD student wins recycled art contest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Matt Omner Sarip, a student at West Foundation Elementary won first place in the youth recycled art contest.

His art piece was called “Under the Sea.”

The contest was hosted by Texoma Community Credit Union and was held at the Home and Garden Festival.

The student received a $250 savings account at Texoma Community Credit Union and $250 toward the art classes at West Foundation Elementary

