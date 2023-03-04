Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls holds annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo

WF Holds Kid's Fishing Rodeo
WF Holds Kid's Fishing Rodeo(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department partnered with Texas Parks and Wildlife to hold their annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo.

The event encourages a sense of community in though a friendly fishing competition for children 16 and under.

It’s free to show up and participate, and free bait is provided for everyone participating.

“I like seeing kids get involved and learn stuff about fishing, and getting out here with their families and their friends,” said WFPRD Program Coordinator, Charlene Carey. “It’s really great to see, like they’re really happy when they catch something and bring it to the table to measure, so it’s interesting and fun.”

On top of the bait, the city had some extra fishing poles to allow more kids a chance to participate.

The rodeo was all about community, and providing local children a chance to experience something new while having some fun.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fifth day
A passerby found the body and reported it to police.
Police investigating after body found near Plum Lake
James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fourth day
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide

Latest News

Wichita Falls Fire Department
House fire on Lucile causes thousands in damages
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Henry S. Grace Freeway
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium