Wichita Falls holds annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department partnered with Texas Parks and Wildlife to hold their annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo.

The event encourages a sense of community in though a friendly fishing competition for children 16 and under.

It’s free to show up and participate, and free bait is provided for everyone participating.

“I like seeing kids get involved and learn stuff about fishing, and getting out here with their families and their friends,” said WFPRD Program Coordinator, Charlene Carey. “It’s really great to see, like they’re really happy when they catch something and bring it to the table to measure, so it’s interesting and fun.”

On top of the bait, the city had some extra fishing poles to allow more kids a chance to participate.

The rodeo was all about community, and providing local children a chance to experience something new while having some fun.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.