Another round of rain arrives midweek

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The taste of spring this weekend will quickly be replaced by cooler, wetter weather by the middle of the work week.

Temperatures have soared well into the 80s Sunday afternoon, aided by a gusty southwest breeze. Through the evening, the winds may actually pick up just after sunset, possibly topping 40 mph in spots. We’ll slide through the 70s and 60s during the evening hours before settling into the lower 50s first thing Monday morning.

Monday looks to be another repeat of Sunday’s weather with one welcome exception: the wind. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s under a mainly sunny sky.

Come Tuesday, signs of our next system will begin to become apparent. Look for added clouds throughout the afternoon and a spotty chance for a shower or a storm closer to sunset. Highs will tick down a tad into the low to mid 70s.

By the middle of the week, a cold front will become hung up over Texoma, bringing off and on rain and storm chances to the region along with widely-varying temperatures from north to south. On Wednesday, we’ll be in the 70s across north Texas while those in southwest Oklahoma will only reach the 50s! This is joined by rain chances during the morning hours Wednesday and another opportunity Thursday afternoon. By then, the front will try to move back north, putting most of our area in the 60s and 70s.

The clouds and the wet weather will clear out by Friday, leaving the weekend quiet. Temperatures will take a bit of a hit, though, hovering in the low to mid 60s.

