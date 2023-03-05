Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Windthorst Knights of Columbus holds annual sausage meal

Windthorst Knights of Columbus to host sausage meal
Windthorst Knights of Columbus to host sausage meal
By Blake Hill
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Knights of Columbus partnered with the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department to hold their annual sausage meal.

The meal has been an annual event during the first weekend of Mar. for over 60 years.

“It brings people in, it’s kind of a home coming in a sense, too,” said Knights of Columbus assembly 1117 Faithful Navigator, Michael Rueschenberg. “We have a lot of people that moved away, but they come back home for the sausage meal. We’ve had people come out of Monahans, the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, so it’s a big reunion of sorts if you will.”

Funds raised from the event are split between the WVFD and local charities.

“We do it in conjunction with the local volunteer fire department, they do the cooking and we do the work in the dining room. So it’s a collaborative project with the community,” Rueschenberg said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide
James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fifth day
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Henry S. Grace Freeway
A passerby found the body and reported it to police.
Police investigating after body found near Plum Lake

Latest News

WF Holds Kid's Fishing Rodeo
Wichita Falls holds annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo
Wichita Falls Fire Department
House fire on Lucile causes thousands in damages
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Henry S. Grace Freeway
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide