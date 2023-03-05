Windthorst Knights of Columbus holds annual sausage meal

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Knights of Columbus partnered with the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department to hold their annual sausage meal.

The meal has been an annual event during the first weekend of Mar. for over 60 years.

“It brings people in, it’s kind of a home coming in a sense, too,” said Knights of Columbus assembly 1117 Faithful Navigator, Michael Rueschenberg. “We have a lot of people that moved away, but they come back home for the sausage meal. We’ve had people come out of Monahans, the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, so it’s a big reunion of sorts if you will.”

Funds raised from the event are split between the WVFD and local charities.

“We do it in conjunction with the local volunteer fire department, they do the cooking and we do the work in the dining room. So it’s a collaborative project with the community,” Rueschenberg said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.