Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

2nd grader dresses up as her teacher for Superhero Day

Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like...
Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like her teacher Jaime Deigh, according to Bentonville Schools.(Bentonville Schools)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) – A young girl in Arkansas is proving that not all heroes wear capes.

Students at R.E. Baker Elementary School in Bentonville were asked to dress like their favorite superhero on Friday.

Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like her teacher Jaime Deigh, according to Bentonville Schools.

In a Facebook post, the school district wrote, “Forget the cape. Throw on a jean jacket and change the world wherever you are today, Bentonville!”

The school district shared a sweet photo of Caroline and her teacher in matching outfits, complete with a school T-shirt and jean jacket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim of deadly crash
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Henry S. Grace Freeway
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Amber McDaniel takes the stand
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium

Latest News

The Wichita Falls Ranch and Farm Expo to be held at JS Bridwell Agricultural Center
RANCH AND FARM EXPO INTERVIEW
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fifth day
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fifth day
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden speaks at firefighters conference
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
2 newborns safely surrendered to baby boxes in Indiana within 48 hours