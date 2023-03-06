Email City Guide
Archer County man sentenced for sexual abuse of a child

Jorge Estrada was booked into the Archer County Jail on Oct. 12, 2021.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An Archer County man was sentenced for multiple counts of child sexual abuse on Monday.

Jorge Estrada pleaded guilty to the crimes. He was sentenced to 40 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, and 20 years confinement for one count of sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, respectively.

“I am proud of the work my investigator and the Ranger did on this case,” Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd said. “Because of their diligence, Archer County is a little bit safer tonight.”

The case was investigated by the Archer County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Texas Rangers.

During an emotional victim impact statement by a father of one of the victims, he stated “In Mexico, justice is in question. But here, you have to pay for what you do. And now, you’re going to pay for it.”

“Thanks to the due diligence and continued solid work by the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, the DA’s Office was able to secure a 40-year, non-paroled sentence on a sexual predator and ensure that the victims get a sense of justice and are able to move forward from these horrific events,” Judy Price, the lead prosecutor on the case, said.

Because he pleaded to continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, the law requires Estrada to serve every day of his 40-year sentence, and he will not be eligible for parole.

“This case was a culmination of hard work and determination by multiple agencies, and I am very proud that these victims got the justice they so deserved,” District Attorney Casey Hall said.

