Backdoor Theatre to host workshop series

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theatre is hosting the “In the Limelight” workshop series, designed to help attendees develop skills in the theatre arts.

Instructors will discuss a range of topics, including auditions, tech, directing, and acting.

The workshop dates are March 25, April 15, May 6, June 10, July 15, and Aug. 12.

Backdoor Theatre said classes are open to that 16 and up and classes are $10 each.

More information and registration can be found here.

