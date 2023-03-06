BBB releases 2022 scam risk report

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau released its 2022 Scam Tracker Risk Report for National Consumer Protection Week.

The report said that online purchase scams remained the riskiest scam type followed by employment scams.

Romance scams reappeared on the list this year, rising in popularity compared to 2021, according to the BBB.

BBB said that Amazon and Geek Squad were the most impersonated organizations in 2022, and credit cards remained the most reported payment method with a monetary loss, followed by online payment systems.

