Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Bruce Willis’ wife asks paparazzi to stop yelling at him

FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.
FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bruce Willis’ wife wants the paparazzi to keep its distance from her husband, who has dementia.

In an Instagram video, Emma Heming Willis asked photographers to stop yelling at the “Die Hard” star when they see him in public.

She recounted a recent incident where paparazzi attempted to speak to Willis when he made a rare public appearance to meet friends for coffee.

Also, Heming Willis asked for advice from other caregivers and specialists on how to get loved ones out in the world safely.

Her request comes weeks after the Willis family announced the actor has a form of dementia called fronto-temporal dementia or FTD.

It is caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the areas of the brain generally associated with personality, behavior and language.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Henry S. Grace Freeway
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fifth day
Wichita Falls Fire Department
House fire on Lucile causes thousands in damages

Latest News

The Wichita Falls Ranch and Farm Expo to be held at JS Bridwell Agricultural Center
RANCH AND FARM EXPO INTERVIEW
Police identify victim of deadly crash
An apparent stampede at a concert in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person,...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
The Wichita Falls Ranch and Farm Expo to be held at JS Bridwell Agricultural Center
Wichita Falls Ranch and Farm Expo to be held at JS Bridwell Agricultural Center