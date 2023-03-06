Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student

istrict counselors are available at the middle school on Monday for any students in need.
istrict counselors are available at the middle school on Monday for any students in need.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett ISD is mourning the loss of a middle school student.

In a post made to Facebook on Sunday, March 5, 2023, Burkburnett Middle School officials said one of their students “has been in an unforeseen, uncontrollable accident that has resulted in the loss of their life.”

The student’s identity has not been released at this time out of respect for the family’s privacy. District counselors are available at the middle school on Monday for any students in need.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim of deadly crash
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Henry S. Grace Freeway
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Amber McDaniel takes the stand
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium

Latest News

The Wichita Falls Ranch and Farm Expo to be held at JS Bridwell Agricultural Center
RANCH AND FARM EXPO INTERVIEW
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fifth day
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for fifth day
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Amber McDaniel takes the stand
Police identify victim of deadly crash