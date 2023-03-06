Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett ISD is mourning the loss of a middle school student.

In a post made to Facebook on Sunday, March 5, 2023, Burkburnett Middle School officials said one of their students “has been in an unforeseen, uncontrollable accident that has resulted in the loss of their life.”

The student’s identity has not been released at this time out of respect for the family’s privacy. District counselors are available at the middle school on Monday for any students in need.

